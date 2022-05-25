Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

 Commonwealth Media Services

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff out of respect for the victims in the Texas school shooting.

In a statement, he said his "heart breaks for the students, families, and community facing this unimaginable tragedy."

He also said he's horrified, devastated, and angry, and that "we must do more to end gun violence."

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday as he went from classroom to classroom at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

