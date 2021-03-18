HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the state is making "tremendous progress" in its COVID vaccine rollout.
He said Thursday that Pennsylvania now ranks second in the country when it comes to the number of vaccines given out per 100,000 residents. Wolf is basing that figure on CDC numbers from the past week.
The governor also said the state is at or above the U.S. average for first doses and the number of people who are fully vaccinated.
State officials say as of Thursday almost 1.4 million residents are now fully vaccinated.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 976,847. The state also reported 17 more deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 24,706.
1,500 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 284 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.