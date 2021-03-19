Teachers and vaccines school coronavirus covid-19 generic graphic

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania is on track to offer a COVID vaccine to every school teacher and staff member by the end of the month.

Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Friday during a visit to Bucks County Intermediate Unit in Doylestown.

Pennsylvania has been vaccinating teachers and school staff members with Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Wolf said Pennsylvania is two weeks ahead of schedule. He praised both the county and the state's progress.

The governor said nearly 100,000 teachers and staff have been vaccinated so far.

