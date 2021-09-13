FILE Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is withdrawing his nominee to be Pennsylvania’s top elections official.

Wolf on Monday said Veronica Degraffenreid would continue to head the Department of State on an acting basis and accused state Senate Republicans of turning the confirmation process into a partisan charade.

Wolf nominated Degraffenreid to head the Department of State in March, calling her a nationally respected elections administration expert with experience heading up voting operations in North Carolina.

Wolf says the highest-ranking state senator, Republican Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, has accused Degraffenreid of hiding something without giving her an opportunity to respond. Corman spokesman Jason Thompson offered no immediate comment.

