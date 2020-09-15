Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues his push for the state's lawmakers to "improve election procedures."
He says it's important that every vote in this coming election is counted and that the results are accurate, even if it takes more time than usual.
To make sure that's possible, he's asking the General Assembly for legislation to urgently be passed.
"Voting is a right and it's a responsibility of citizenship, and our democracy works best when every citizen's voice is heard," Wolf said during a news conference in York Tuesday morning. "Voters can cast their ballot by mail or they can do what they've done before, and that is vote in person at their polling place. They have a choice."
The state is preparing to provide counties with masks and face shields for poll workers, along with other equipment to keep polling places safe for people who choose to vote in-person.
Now, as counties anticipate seeing historic increases in the number of ballots they receive, the governor is recommending four election improvements:
"So first, I am urging the General Assembly to send me legislation allowing counties to begin pre-canvassing ballots in the weeks leading up to Election Day. This will give counties more time to prepare so the votes can be counted quickly," Wolf said.
He's also asking the General Assembly to allow counties to appoint poll workers to vacant positions earlier than five days before an election.
Third, he wants to require counties to start sending mail-in ballots at least 28 days before the election.
Finally, Wolf wants to allow counties to count eligible ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday following Election Day.
Wolf says they worked to put out an election reform bill last year.
"Now is the time for another historic agreement. We've done it before, we've done it quickly and we can do it again," he said.