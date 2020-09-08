HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is loosening some restrictions on restaurants.
Restaurants in Pennsylvania can increase indoor occupancy to 50% starting Monday, Sept. 21, Wolf said Tuesday in a news release.
However, any restaurant that wants to do so must complete an online self-certification process that they are strictly following all virus guidelines and orders, Wolf said.
Restaurants that self-certify will then be entered into an online database, called Open & Certified Pennsylvania, so people can search in their area. The governor's office released answers to frequently asked questions about the certification process.
Any restaurant that wishes to increase to 50 percent indoor capacity on September 21 must complete the online self-certification process by October 5, according to a news release by the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Wolf also said Tuesday that starting Sept. 21, restaurants must close alcohol sales at 10 p.m.
Restaurants had been limited to 25% capacity inside, after new restrictions were enacted in July as coronavirus cases in the state began to rise.
In Philadelphia, restaurants were allowed to offer indoor dining Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months since the coronavirus pandemic began. But, they are limited to 25% capacity and no parties larger than four people seated inside.