FILE - PA Tom Wolf 10-6-2021

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks Oct. 6, 2021, during a news conference outside Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg.

 Flickr / Pennsylvania Governor's Office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is urging people to get vaccinated and suggests he isn't considering additional containment measures as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads overseas.

Wolf said Tuesday there is no cause for panic, noting that no cases of the omicron variant have been discovered in the United States. He says the vaccine is still his strategy, and that it seems to be working.

Infections, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit cases are rising in Pennsylvania and many other states.

Wolf says he doesn’t “see any need for Pennsylvania to do anything draconian at this point,” such as limiting elective surgeries to clear up hospital space.

