HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf wants to use $145 million in a worker’s compensation fund to help Pennsylvania businesses cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
His proposal would require a vote from the Republican-majority Legislature to appropriate the money, and there has been no deal struck to accomplish that.
Wolf, a Democrat, is seeking to give the money in grants to businesses that have the greatest need for help, like restaurants and bars.
The money is a surplus in the Insurance Department’s Worker’s Compensation Security Fund.
"This is something that I don't think should be a controversial issue. Again, the money is there...and I'm hoping that because it's there and because it's in excess of what we should have, that this can move forward quickly," Wolf said during a news conference Wednesday morning.
He said the application process and how the money is distributed would be determined by the General Assembly.