Harrisburg Capital Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is releasing priorities for drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts given to him by the panel he picked, with an emphasis on openness, fairness and reflecting statewide voter preferences.

In theory, the principles given to Wolf and released Wednesday will guide the Democrat in his dealings with a Republican-controlled Legislature, less than four years after a divided state Supreme Court redrew the map.

Pennsylvania’s task is complicated by the need to draw 17 districts to replace its 18 districts.

If Wolf and the Legislature cannot agree on a map, it could be left to the state Supreme Court to draw districts again.

