HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill to continue waiving some state regulations related to the pandemic, after Pennsylvania lawmakers voted to end his emergency declaration.
The state House and Senate this week both approved a resolution ending the Democratic governor's COVID-19 disaster declaration.
But, the Senate also approved a bill to keep in place some temporary waivers of state regulations, which were part of the declaration.
The temporary suspensions are in place until September 30, 2021, unless ended sooner. Those measures help ensure nursing homes and other healthcare facilities are fully staffed, among other things.
The resolution ending the governor's emergency order was passed in the Senate Thursday, and now goes back to the House for consideration, said state Sen. Bob Mensch.
Wolf has no say in the resolution.
Pennsylvania voters during the May primary election approved constitutional amendments to impose restrictions on a governor's authority under an emergency disaster declaration.