It was a celebration in Harrisburg Wednesday morning, as Pennsylvania officially set in stone a historic spending plan that will distribute more dollars to the state's most disadvantaged school districts.
The plan was originally introduced by a local legislator, and some local districts will see big increases in their state funding.
The signing of the spending plan will increase the state's investment in education by $400 million, and about a quarter of that will be directed to the state's 100 poorest districts.
"This budget includes the largest education funding increase in the history of this commonwealth," Wolf said.
State lawmakers joined Gov. Tom Wolf in Harrisburg to celebrate the milestone.
"It shows every student that we care about their education and their future," Wolf said.
About half of the new money will be funneled through the Fair Funding Formula, which was implemented in 2016 as a way to direct dollars to districts on factors such as poverty and English-language learners.
The spending plan will also focus money to historically disadvantaged districts.
"It's going to help us level the playing field," Wolf said.
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, of the Lehigh Valley, spearheaded the "Level Up" plan, which allocates $100 million to the state's 100 poorest districts.
"Our poorest districts need more help, and they need it now. Level Up start to get us there," Schlossberg said.
The Allentown School District, for example, will get an additional $6.4 million from the state. It also benefits Reading, Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and York schools.
"That being said, dozens of the districts helped by Level Up are deeply rural," Schlossberg said.
Though Wolf and other lawmakers championed the new spending plan, they were clear that the fight's not over.
The plan still funnels only about 15% of all the money the state spends on education through the Fair Funding Formula. That's a 4% increase over the last budget.
Wolf was advocating for every dollar to be run through the formula.