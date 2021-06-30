Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Medical marijuana patients can continue to get a three month’s supply at a time under revisions to the Pennsylvania program.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed into law a bill that makes it easier for producers to remove contaminants such as yeast and mold from medical marijuana.

A proposal to allow patients to grow their own marijuana was defeated.

Other changes include permanently allowing curbside dispensing. The new law adds to the list of serious medical conditions for which medical marijuana can be dispensed to include cancer remission therapy and neuropathies of the central nervous system.

