HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf signed a new order Thursday which allows restaurants to serve alcohol for on-site consumption until 11 p.m. starting on Monday. Also, all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight, according to a governor's office news release.
The order also allows restaurants to increase their indoor capacity to 50 percent starting Monday. The rule regarding the sale of alcohol applies to both restaurants that self-certify to increase to 50 percent and those that choose to stay at 25 percent, the governor's office said.
There is no change to the requirements for the temporary sale of cocktails-to-go and take out alcohol sales from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.
The governor's office says the self-certification process will let restaurants increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent while adhering to mitigation efforts that will keep employees and customers safe. Restaurants can begin submitting their self-certification documents to an Open & Certified Pennsylvania database starting Monday.
Restaurants that self-certify will appear in an Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the commonwealth and will receive Open & Certified Pennsylvania branded materials, such as window clings and other signage designating their certification, which they can display for customers and employees.
The governor's office says restaurants should complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5 when enforcement relative to 50 percent occupancy will begin. Self-certification will still be available after Oct. 5.
Self-certifying will not lead to additional inspections.
The self-certification documents and information about the Open & Certified Pennsylvania program will be available online on Monday and will contain:
A list of requirements contained in the current restaurant industry guidance and enforcement efforts;
A statement that the owner has reviewed and agrees to follow these requirements;
The business’ maximum indoor occupancy number based on the fire code; and
A statement that the owner understands that the certification is subject to penalties for unsworn falsification to authorities.