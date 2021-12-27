HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf will have a new top election official as he enters his last year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State.
The governor's office said Monday that Chapman will take over Jan. 8. She'll be the department’s fifth secretary or acting secretary during Wolf’s seven years at the busy agency.
Chapman previously served almost two years in the department under Wolf as a policy director. Most recently she has been the executive director of the Washington-based Deliver My Vote, a voting advocacy group.
After almost a year in the job, Degraffenreid will become a special adviser to Wolf.