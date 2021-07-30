Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania’s coronavirus task force are asking state lawmakers to urge their constituents to get vaccinated, noting the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
Wolf and the task force, which includes Democratic and Republican appointees from the House and Senate, asked members of the General Assembly to use every tool at their disposal, starting now, to promote the COVID-19 vaccines.
The letter says “we are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic.”
New COVID-19 cases have more than tripled over the past two weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,224,500.
473 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 101 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, the state health department said.
The state reported eight more deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 27,850.
As of Friday, 62.8% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 78.1% of residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.