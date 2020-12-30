HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is allowing the additional restrictions that were imposed almost three weeks ago to expire as expected on Monday morning.
He announced the end of the temporary measures during an early afternoon news conference.
Wolf as of Dec. 12 temporarily halted school sports and other extracurricular activities, closed gyms, theaters and casinos, and banned indoor dining at restaurants in response to the worsening pandemic.
All of those restrictions will expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, Wolf said. That also includes the 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and 25-person cap for outdoors.
"Now, this does not mean we're out of the woods," he said during the news conference, stressing that all previous pandemic orders are still in place.