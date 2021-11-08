HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's governor expects to let school districts modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon his plan to allow the statewide mandate to expire on Jan. 17.
"The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania's children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year," Wolf said in a statement released by his office. "Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting."
The acting health secretary's mask mandate will remain in place for early learning programs and child care facilities, Wolf said.
The Wolf administration imposed a statewide mandate in early September, citing a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
The mandate sparked fierce backlash among some parents, and two lawsuits seeking to overturn it are pending.
The decision to end the statewide mandate comes days after federal officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children five and older.
"With the availability of the pediatric vaccine," Wolf said, "I encourage parents to talk to their doctors and pharmacists about getting their child vaccinated, as that is the one, scientific way to keep ourselves and loved ones safe."
Wolf had previously vowed local school officials would be empowered to make decisions on masking, but later reversed, saying a universal, statewide order was warranted amid a coronavirus surge in late summer, and after most of the state's 500 districts did not impose their own masking requirements.