HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania is again loosening some coronavirus restrictions, effective next month.
Starting April 4, restaurants can resume bar service and serve alcohol without the purchase of food. Restaurants that are self-certified can increase indoor dining capacity to 75%, and those that do not self-certify can raise capacity to 50%, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release on Monday.
Also effective April 4, gyms and entertainment facilities, including casinos, theatres and malls, can increase occupancy to 75%.
The caps on indoor and outdoor events are also being increased again. Indoor events can go to 25% and outdoor events can go to 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size.
Maximum occupancy is permitted only if everyone can comply with the 6-foot distancing requirement, Wolf said.
“Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs," Wolf said in the news release. "The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”