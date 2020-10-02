HARRISBURG, Pa. - As the nation reacts to news that President Trump and the first lady have contracted the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf is making a push for health care reform in Pennsylvania.
He unveiled a plan Friday that he says will make health care more affordable for everyone.
"We have more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians who are expected to become uninsured," he said during a news conference in Harrisburg Friday morning.
Wolf says it's more important than ever to introduce a reform plan like this amid the pandemic, and he says despite the back and forth between Democrats and Republicans, he thinks this is something everyone can agree on.
"True reform means focusing on every aspect of health and health care for a person. That includes physical, behavioral health throughout a person's life span," Wolf said. "It means addressing social determinants of health and eliminating disparities, and it means promoting affordability and accessibility for everybody."
Wolf says there are three main components to the plan.
The first part was established with an executive order.
"First, it has an interagency health reform council that will find and capitalize on efficiencies in our health care system," Wolf said.
The plan will also focus on five regional accountable health councils that will help develop plans based on a community's specific needs.
And finally, the plan calls for a the legislature to create a health value commission to work on affordability issues.
It would be led by up to 15 commissioners appointed by the governor and the General Assembly.
At the beginning of the news conference, Wolf commented on Trump's recent positive coronavirus results.
He says he's wishing him and the first lady the best of health and a speedy recovery.