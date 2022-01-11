Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf gets COVID-19 booster

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received his third dose of the COVID-19 at a clinic in downtown York on Nov. 16, 2021.

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is brushing aside questions about whether he'll issue more orders for shutdowns as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly and fill Pennsylvania's hospitals with unvaccinated patients.

Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, reiterated Tuesday that the vaccine is his administration's strategy for fighting COVID-19. He said people need to get vaccinated.

Wolf's Department of Health said it expects new cases to peak in January, followed by a peak in hospitalizations in February and a peak in deaths in late February to early March.

Hospitals hit by severe staffing shortages have been sounding the alarm as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.