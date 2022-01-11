HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is brushing aside questions about whether he'll issue more orders for shutdowns as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread quickly and fill Pennsylvania's hospitals with unvaccinated patients.
Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, reiterated Tuesday that the vaccine is his administration's strategy for fighting COVID-19. He said people need to get vaccinated.
Wolf's Department of Health said it expects new cases to peak in January, followed by a peak in hospitalizations in February and a peak in deaths in late February to early March.
Hospitals hit by severe staffing shortages have been sounding the alarm as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds.