HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is using his veto on a bill that would have required school districts to post information about textbooks, course material and state academic standards online.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the legislation “politicizes what is being taught in our schools” and that state regulations already require public schools to provide similar material upon request.

It would have required links or titles for every textbook and course summaries to be posted on district websites, starting with the next academic year.

Both legislative chambers were split nearly along party lines in votes on the measure. Republicans supported the bill and Democrats were opposed.

