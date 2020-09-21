HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a school sports bill.
The measure would have given school districts the authority to make their own decisions on sports, including whether to play and how many fans can attend the games.
The bill passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans.
According to a news release from the governor's office, the bill is "superfluous" given that local school governing bodies already have authority but the bill "restricts state and local officials’ ability to respond to health concerns and potential outbreaks as we enter this year’s particularly risky flu season."
The governor's office says the bill has "constitutional infirmities" because, in its view, the bill attempts to take away executive authority during the 2020-2021 school year.
The Pennsylvania House Majority leader says the House will vote to override Wolf's veto.