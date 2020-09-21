Tom Wolf

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del 29 de mayo de 2020, el gobernador de Pensilvania Tom Wolf se reúne con los medios de comunicación en la sede de la Agencia de Manejo de Emergencias de Pensilvania (PEMA) en Harrisburg, Pensilvania. Un juez federal el lunes 14 de septiembre derribó al gobernador Tom Las restricciones pandémicas de Wolf que obligaban a las personas a quedarse en casa, imponían límites de tamaño a las reuniones y ordenaban el cierre de las empresas "que no son de soporte vital", calificándolas de inconstitucionales. (Joe Hermitt / The Patriot-News vía AP, archivo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a school sports bill.

The measure would have given school districts the authority to make their own decisions on sports, including whether to play and how many fans can attend the games.

The bill passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the bill is "superfluous" given that local school governing bodies already have authority but the bill "restricts state and local officials’ ability to respond to health concerns and potential outbreaks as we enter this year’s particularly risky flu season."

The governor's office says the bill has "constitutional infirmities" because, in its view, the bill attempts to take away executive authority during the 2020-2021 school year.

The Pennsylvania House Majority leader says the House will vote to override Wolf's veto.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.