HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf laid out a wish list Tuesday of ways he hopes the state will spend the state's surplus.
"We've turned that $2-3 billion structural budget deficit into a $2-3 billion budget surplus," Wolf said.
His budget is focused heavily on education, and those in the education field have their own wish list.
"Addressing delayed learning for students, addressing health and emotional well-being of students coming out of this pandemic," said Chris Lilienthal with the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
Lilienthal says the funding also needs to be focused on teaching staff.
"Our state and our country that is, is in the throes of an educator shortage, approaching crisis levels," Lilienthal said.
Lilienthal says a recent survey from the National Education Association found half of teachers nationwide are thinking about leaving the profession. He says teachers are burnt out, and staffing shortages are a big reason.
"Teachers are going from 7 in the morning to 3 o'clock in the afternoon, sometimes losing lunch breaks and prep breaks and just imagine what that would be like being in front of one class after another, after another," Lilienthal said.
He says using extra funding to invest in hiring more teachers, more support staff, and school counselors and nurses will not only help students learn better, it will help address the mental health of both students and teaching staff.
Governor Wolf also says he wants to put funding towards higher education so people are not left with huge student debts, and Lilienthal says that too will help.
"It is going to be able to attract more young people into this profession," Lilienthal said.
Just how much of the surplus will go towards education will ultimately be up to the state legislature.