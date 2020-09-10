HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania leaders are reminding residents that they don't have to feel alone while trying to get through these challenging times.
Members of Governor Wolf's administration released a suicide prevention plan Thursday as part of National Suicide Prevention Month.
It's a four-year strategy plan that aims to fight the stigma associated with mental health, increase education on suicide, and support treatment to help prevent suicide.
Officials say it was created after listening to hundreds of personal stories of residents who either lost loved ones to suicide or struggled with mental health issues.
"You can talk statistics all day, but statistics are numbers. But when it really hits home is when you see that name and you have to talk to that family and see the effects on that family and those friends. That is the actual real impact," said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli with the Pa. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The prevention plan is the work of the state's Suicide Prevention Task Force, which held ten listening sessions last year.