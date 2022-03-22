READING, Pa. - Walking in silence, the 21-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing two State Troopers and a civilian while under the influence.
Jayana Webb, of Eagleville, Montgomery County, is facing a slew of charges, including third degree murder and DUI, in the deaths of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown. Officials say the Troopers were trying to get Oliveras to safety after he had been walking on I-95 in Philadelphia, near the stadiums, when Webb struck all three at a high rate of speed.
"That that's our ultimate goal to do that is to get them safe, get them off the road, and then get ourselves off the road and out of traffic," said Trooper David Beohm, Public Information Officer for Troop L Reading. "I've known of stories where guys are along the highway, and, here comes a car, and they jump over the guide rail, bad things can happen."
Beohm's hope is that drivers take this to heart, and slow down and move over.
"Unfortunately, there's too many people out there today that are not paying attention, driving impaired, whatever it may be," said Beohm. "Whether it's a four-lane highway, or it's a two-lane road somewhere, people just aren't paying attention."