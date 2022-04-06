John Evans loved music, especially classic hard rock. He loved animals, and he loved his family — his kids Jaclyn and Ian and his wife Judy.
"He was generous with his love, and he was generous just with how he cared for everyone so much," Judy said.
John was generous in life and in death. In 2019, a brain aneurysm took his life at age 56. Judy knew what John would have wanted.
"Once the doctors and the surgeons confirmed that he was gone, then we were able to tell Gift of Life that absolutely he would be an organ donor," Judy said.
The Gift of Life donor program coordinated finding the right patients, and thanks to John and his family, he saved the lives of five people with the gift of his organs. His corneas and skin tissue were also donated.
"It's heartwarming to know that he helped other people on earth continue their life," Judy said, "and that he is still on this earth, parts of him."
Judy has heard from the person who received John's heart.
"It was a very nice letter, thanking us obviously and apologizing for our loss," Judy said.
She also found out his corneas were transplanted to a man in Armenia.
"My daughter had said, 'Mom, dad got to see a country he never visited in his lifetime,'" Judy said.
John is also remembered on the Gift of Life memorial quilt. His square includes a heart with his favorite saying: "It is what it is."
John would always take life in stride.
Judy hopes their story will inspire others to take life in stride and register as an organ donor.
"John gave them hope," Judy said. "It's just, that's what we all need is hope."
To learn more about organ donation or to register to become a donor, visit the Gift of Life Donor Program website.