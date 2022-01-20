WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Marisa Burke, a top-rated news anchor in Wilkes-Barre, had her fair share of criminal cases come across her desk.
The day the top story was about her husband would, as she puts it, change the trajectory of her life forever.
"He was charming and handsome and funny, I fell in love with his sense of humor," Burke said.
Mark Kandel was a well-respected educator in the Scranton area. But that respect slowly began to fade. What started as a 17-year-old blaming Kandel for serving him alcohol, grew to a full-blown federal investigation. The details began trickling into Burke's newsroom.
Burke said sitting at the desk next to a fellow anchor, having to hear the charges out loud, was devastating.
"I would have to walk into that newsroom again and see the expressions on the faces of my colleagues and coworkers," Burke said.
As years went on and details came out, Kandel was eventually charged by the U.S. District Court with using a cellphone to solicit sex from a boy. He was sentenced to over 14 years in prison.
Burke and her two daughters were left with not only a broken home, but years of trauma to heal from, which pushed her to write "Just Checking Scores."
"Writing my story helped me get over my anger, betrayal, and deceit," Burke said.
Now, Burke is in a new chapter of life, traveling on a book tour and sharing her story with the hopes of resonating with readers all over.
"It has touched a lot of people," Burke said.