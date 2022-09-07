A woman who worked at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania was killed in a shark attack Tuesday.

Caroline DiPlacido was a project coordinator for the Office of Community and Government Relations, Erie Campus, according to the university.

The 58-year-old woman was with her family on a Royal Caribbean cruise.

She was snorkeling when a bull shark attacked her. Her family members got help, but she died from her wounds.

Bull sharks are strong, aggressive sharks and, according to National Geographic, one of the species most likely to bite humans.