Empty seats line the walls of Pennsylvania CareerLink Lehigh Valley, a room that was once filled with upwards of 120 job seekers.
The pandemic's grip on Americans changed that, forcing people to lose their jobs or quit. But as the state drops restrictions, lawmakers want you to get back to work.
"There are currently over 8,000 online job postings in Lehigh and Northampton counties," said Mike Dopkin with Pennsylvania Career Link Lehigh Valley.
Dopkin says business owners are hurting for help.
"The stress is from our employer base. They are concerned with bringing in enough workers and getting them trained so they can service their customers," Dopkin said.
The new requirements go into effect starting with July 18 claims. That means, this week you must prove that you applied for at least two jobs and completed at least one work-search activity such as attending a job fair or taking a pre-employment test.
Dopkin says, getting that done shouldn't be an issue, since all kinds of companies are hiring.
"The full gambit. Everything from hospitality to.. tomorrow we have Mack Trucks coming in looking for production technicians, healthcare, financial services everybody is looking for employees at this point," Dopkin said.
If you don't satisfy this obligation on your unemployment claim, and turn down a suitable job offer, you are not eligible for benefits.
So, if you're not sure where to start in your job search, CareerLink has services to help.
"We have fully trained staff that can help with any kind of work search, applications that they have, resume development, interviewing skills. We can lead them to the correct websites, link them up to employers that are hiring in our area. We have a full range of services that can help," Dopkin said.