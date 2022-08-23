EASTON, Pa. - More money from the state was supposed to help, but it hasn't been the magic cure for two dozen nursing homes across the state. Workers put in their notice to strike and are demanding fair negotiations.

Employees say they're overworked and underpaid, and that new state funds intended to address the industry's staffing crisis aren't being used properly.

The future is unclear at the 24 nursing homes across PA where workers put in notice to strike.

In our area, that includes The Gardens at Easton/Praxis, The Gardens at York Terrace in Pottsville and Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation in Reading, all of which 69 News didn't hear back from Tuesday.

The Meadows at Stroud in East Stroudsburg and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare declined to comment.

The union SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says homes aren't negotiating in good faith. Caregivers are demanding wage increases, specific minimum wages for certain positions, employer-paid health insurance and an assurance new state rules for staffing will be followed.

"These nursing home chains are not doing right by workers, residents, families and taxpayers," Mark Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said in a recent news conference.

At that news conference, the union said this shouldn't be an issue, given the industry just received a $600 million investment from the state budget.

"Those funds come with accountability," said Yarnell. "Seventy percent of the funding must go to bedside care."

"I'm calling on Comprehensive, Priority and Guardian nursing homes to drive these resources to the workers who care for our beloved seniors and not to executives for them to get richer," said state Rep. Liz Fiedler.

State Rep. Patrick Harkins said in a statement Tuesday, "As several thousand workers attempt to negotiate new union contracts, we are hearing reports that administrators are withholding key information, refusing to negotiate fairly and threatening to fire workers if they strike. That's totally unacceptable. With lives at stake, home administrators need to start dealing fairly with workers – now."

By law, there must be a 10-day notice before a strike at a health care facility.

If agreements aren't reached, strikes will begin September 2.