The news that the most powerful leader and his wife are battling COVID-19 is bringing in a flood of reactions.
Locally, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey responded by saying "Sending along best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a full and speedy recovery."
And Senator Bob Casey tweeted "COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers."
Trump's rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, may have been exposed to the virus at the debate on Tuesday, but so far has tested negative. He spoke to a small crowd outside in Michigan on Friday.
"Sending my prayers for the health and safety of the first lady and president of the United States, after they tested positive for COVID-19, my wife Jill and I prayed that they'll make a quick and full recovery," he said.
And Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris tweeted "Doug and I join Joe Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We're keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau tweeted "Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to @POTUS Trump and @FLOTUS. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus."
And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Trump a "speedy recovery." Johnson also came down with the coronavirus and was hospitalized for a week in April.
And the prayers continue to come in from all over the world.