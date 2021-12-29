COVID nurse generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Hospitals and emergency medical services in Scranton and York will receive help from federal teams to deal with the latest COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday three federal “strike teams” will arrive at the Scranton Regional Hospital and WellSpan York early next week.

The teams will open about 30 additional hospital beds for 30 days. On top of that, Wolf's administration says emergency medical teams will go to York and Scranton.

Hospitals and nursing homes statewide have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks, as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients have pushed some acute-care facilities beyond capacity.

