Yuengling is getting into the Halloween spirit with its first-ever "Scary Delicious Tour."
A decorated hearse-like truck will travel to some of the most iconic haunted Halloween destinations in Pennsylvania to celebrate the Hershey's Chocolate Porter season.
The beer is the brewery's first-ever collaboration. It's now in its third year.
The tour leaves Yuengling's Pottsville brewery Wednesday for Hershey.
"Fans can look on our social media platforms to find out where exactly the hearse is going to be going, and we'll be making stops to surprise consumers at their homes, too," said Jennifer Yuengling, VP of operations.
The tour will be stopping at places in the Lancaster, Gettysburg and Philadelphia areas through the rest of the week.
Wherever the truck is, people will be able to grab some samples and a clue to where the truck will travel next.