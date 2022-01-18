YWCA, Unite to Heal
YWCA, Tri-County Area

The YWCA across Pennsylvania launched a racial healing initiative on Tuesday. 

YWCA representatives say Unite to Heal PA will acknowledge of past wrongs and lasting effects of racial trauma on individuals, institutions, and communities of color.

The collaborative is calling on individuals and institutions to recognize racism as a public health crisis and will be facilitating conversations across the state in the months to come.

Join the conversation on Facebook.

Included in Unite to Heal PA: YWCA Greater Pittsburgh, Tri-County Area, York County, and Lancaster. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.