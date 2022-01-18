The YWCA across Pennsylvania launched a racial healing initiative on Tuesday.
YWCA representatives say Unite to Heal PA will acknowledge of past wrongs and lasting effects of racial trauma on individuals, institutions, and communities of color.
The collaborative is calling on individuals and institutions to recognize racism as a public health crisis and will be facilitating conversations across the state in the months to come.
Included in Unite to Heal PA: YWCA Greater Pittsburgh, Tri-County Area, York County, and Lancaster.