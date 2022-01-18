POTTSTOWN, Pa. - An organization in Montgomery County was also celebrating Martin Luther King Junior Day with a day of service.
The YWCA tri-county area organization and volunteers helped renovate its Pottstown location.
Officials say volunteer teams were working in different spaces throughout the day.
The organization aims to eliminate racism and empower women.
They're also giving out winter coats, blankets and food.
"We couldn't help but still serve our community so at the last minute we're like it wouldn't be us it wouldn't be YWCA without supporting our community so what that looks like for us was making sure that we were able to provide some thing nourishing," the organization's advocacy and volunteer manager Ashley Faison said.
The organization plans to use the building to provide a clean and functional work space for employees and to eventually open up to the public.
Visit the YWCA website to learn more.