Officials announced Monday plans for a 1.3 billion project that will transform the Poconos' historic former Penn Manor resort into a family resort village named after singer Jimmy Buffet's "Margaritaville" that will include a resort, village, bar and grill, RV camping area, and more.
In addition, developers will donate land for a future Amtrak station that would connect the Poconos with New York City and have an economic impact that "would be incredible," U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said at a news conference.
Construction on the year-round project, in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships, is expected to begin in 2023, with a projected mid-2024 opening, developers said. The project proposes well over 1,000 living units, Cartwright noted.
Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains will pay homage to the original Pocono Manor, which was built in 1902 and destroyed by fire in 2019, with "wilderness gardens, unique restaurants, swimming pools, endless activities and live entertainment," developers said.
Cartwright said the plan for the resort was to "honor Pocono Manor, and largely rebuild it." When the blaze destroyed Pocono Manor in November 2019, it was scheduled to begin renovations.
There are more than 25 Margaritaville lodging locations, with more than 20 additional projects proposed, developers said.
"This attraction is going to put us on the map in a major way," said Chris Barrett, president of Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. "It will be an incredible addition to the already strong lineup of attractions that we already have."
The development would be adjacent to Kalahari Resort, where Monday's news conference was held. Kalahari already has the United States' largest indoor water park outside Texas, Barrett noted.
“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation and a backdrop of lakes and mountains," said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville.
"In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village. With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind.”
Cartwright said even Buffet, after whose 1977 song the resort would be named, would likely visit.
"I dare to say we'll have the performer here on occasion," Cartwright said.
The project also would include a new 630-acre Swiftwater Solar Field.
While the news conference centered on the Margaritaville development, officials stressed that the proposed Amtrak station could have a significant impact on the Poconos.
"The economic impacts ... would be incredible," Cartwright said. "I've always said it would attract business and families to the Pocono Mountains. He said a New-York-to-Scranton Amtrak line, with stops along the way, would have an $87 million annual impact.
Such an impact already can be seen where Amtrak has expanded in the Northeast, he said.
"That economic impact that Amtrak predicted" is starting to happen, Cartwright said. "The economic buzz is happening before we even start."
Cartwright said a federal rail ridership study will be released this summer, after which the Federal Railroad Administration will release funding for projects.
He said investment by a name such as "Margaritaville sends a message that now is the time to connect the Poconos with New York City, New Jersey and the larger world by train."
Margaritaville Resort Village would include:
-- Tiny Home Bungalows, which developers said are "inspired by the historic rustic cabins found in the area. They will have "a cabin-feel and boast stone fire pits and country patios, providing travelers with the ultimate mountain living vibe."
-- Townhomes designed for "those looking for a 'forever' vacation." They will be within walking distance of the hotel and "provide every amenity needed for guests staying a week, a month or longer."
In addition, there will be about 1,000 “build for rent” cottages in the village.
-- LandShark Bar & Grill, adjacent to the hotel.
-- Camp Margaritaville, a luxury camping and entertainment destination, with room for RVs, premium RV sites, cabins as well as a Margaritaville Retail Store, Fins Up Fitness Center, Cheeseburger in Paradise Restaurant, Fin City Game Room, and a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Swim-Up Bar.
The RV resort will have pickleball courts, a Parakeets Kids Club and a Barkaritaville Dog Park. The RV Suites will have their own golf carts, covered charging station, hot tub, hammock, fire pit, Adirondack chairs and covered “living room.”
-- For winter, dedicated attractions will including the LandShark Tube Slide Runs and License to Chill Ice Pond, with an ice bar and coffee & hot chocolate stand. Surrounding the pond, a Winter Market will feature stands and shops with gifts, bakery goods, and crafts.
Partners JEMB Realty said it has partnered with Margaritaville in Atlantic City since 2013 with the Margaritaville Restaurant, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and LandShark Bar & Grill on the beach at the Resorts Casino & Hotel.
"We look forward to bringing the same energy and excitement to the Poconos,” said Morris Bailey, chairman of JEMB Realty Corp.