POCONO TWP., Pa. - A woman was killed and a man was injured after apparently driving over a gas line in the Poconos early Christmas morning, authorities said.
The pair was in a vehicle together when it happened on Lower Swiftwater Road, near Route 611, in Pocono Township, said Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.
Authorities believe they drove over a gas line, which caused some sort of explosion involving their vehicle, Yanac said.
The woman, in her 30s from New York City, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the coroner said. An autopsy is set for Tuesday morning.
The man was injured, but his condition is not known.
Yanac said authorities plan to discuss the investigation Monday morning, and hope to have more details after that.