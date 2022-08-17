CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday.

Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.

One person was not able to make it out, and died inside the burning home, police said. Authorities have not identified that person.

Another resident was flown to the hospital, though their condition is not known.

The fire on Hill Road, off of Route 115 near the Effort area, also sent a firefighter to the hospital with heat exhaustion, the fire marshal said.

The blaze prompted a large response, with firetrucks, first responders and state police lining the small, usually quiet street.

The county coroner's office was also on scene.

Investigators did not say what may have sparked the fire.