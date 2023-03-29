FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Carbon County say a person died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the crash on Pohopoco Drive in the area of Green Street around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Emergency personnel and good Samaritans were already rendering aid to the people involved in the crash before police arrived.

One of the drivers was treated on scene and then transported to St. Luke’s Carbon Campus, where he later died, township police said.

No word on what may have led up to the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the Franklin Township Police Department with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police.