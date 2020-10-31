MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A man has died after being involved in a crash in Tobyhanna Twp. late Friday night.
Officials say, at around 11:45 p.m. State Police were dispatched to I-380 S at mile marker 1.5 for a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road and caught fire.
When troopers arrived on scene they found a 1999 Toyota Sedan lodged in between two trees, approximately 10 feet off the ground and on fire, according to officials.
Contact was attempted with the male driver, who was pinned in the vehicle. It was discovered that the male was deceased at that time, police say.
Pocono Summit Fire arrived on scene shortly after and put out the fire.
The Monroe County coroner's office has yet to release the name of the man who has died.
Police are currently investigating the incident.