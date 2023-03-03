BUTLER TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on collision in Schuylkill County Friday.

The crash happened on the 600 block of Fountain St. in Butler Township.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David Moylan said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's name is not being released because the next of kin has not yet been notified.

An autopsy is being done to determine the person's cause of death.

Another person involved in the crash was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center. No word yet on that person's condition.