LANSFORD, Pa. - One person has died after a house fire in Carbon County Monday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the home at the 300 block of W Bertsch St. in Lansford. The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m., county dispatchers said.
Three children who had been in the building were rescued and then transported to the hospital, dispatchers said. There is no word yet on the specifics of any injuries, or on where and how the fire started.
Fire companies from both Carbon and Schuylkill counties responded to the fire.
We will update the story tonight at 10 and throughout the evening on wfmz.com.