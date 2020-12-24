WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - One person was killed in a violent crash in Schuylkill County on Thursday.
Two vehicles crashed around 11 a.m. Thursday on Route 443, also known as Penn Drive, near Mantzville Road in West Penn Township.
The county coroner's office was called to the scene for one person that died in the wreck, the coroner said.
One of the vehicles was very heavily damaged, and the SUV appeared to have front-end damage.
At least one other person was treated at the scene then taken to the hospital with injuries, according to crews at the scene.
Authorities have not released the victim's name or commented on what may have led to the crash.