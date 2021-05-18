Shooting generic

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after he and four others tried robbing someone in the Poconos Monday evening, police say.

A group of five entered a home around 5:45 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Way in Smithfield Township to rob the person there, state police said in a news release.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, fought back and used a gun during the altercation, police said.

One of the assailants, a 23-year-old New Jersey man, was killed, police said. Another was seriously injured and three others, who are known suspects, fled the scene, authorities said.

Police did not release the name of the man killed.

The victim was injured but did not require medical treatment, police said.

Investigators say the victim was specifically targeted and it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Tuesday morning.

