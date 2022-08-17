CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house fire in Monroe County has turned deadly.

One person died in the fire Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road, off of Route 115, in Chestnuthill Township, state police said.

The person was not able to escape, and died inside the burning home, police said.

The county coroner's office responded to the scene, near the Effort area.

Firetrucks, first responders and state police lined the street.

A photographer for 69 News saw someone being flown from the scene with injuries.

Police did not say how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

State police investigators and a fire marshal are investigating.

