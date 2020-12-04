TAMAQUA, Pa. - One person was killed and several others, including a police officer, were injured in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Schuylkill County Friday morning.
Flames broke out around 6:15 a.m. in an apartment on the top floor of ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street.
"That fire is a fatal fire, the occupant of that apartment has died in the fire," said Chief James Connely, of the Tamaqua Fire Department.
Crews rescued several people who were trapped after the fire started on the top, 16th floor of the building.
"All of the flames were just barreling out of this side of the apartment," said Justin Summers, a nearby resident.
Firefighters struck a second alarm for additional manpower, as smoky, toxic conditions and small rooms made the fire difficult to get under control.
One resident was airlifted to a Lehigh Valley hospital for treatment.
A Tamaqua police officer and another resident were taken to the hospital via ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation, officials said.
The 15th and 16th floors were evacuated immediately, and tenants on other floors were told to shelter in place, unless they felt unsafe.
"I didn't know what was going on," a resident told 69 News. "It was smoke in there, it was all running down the hallway with water."
The Schuylkill County coroner's office was on scene mid-morning Friday.
Officials say 129 people live in the complex, which serves mainly senior citizens and those with disabilities.
Crews are expected to remain on scene Friday to help provide care for residents.
A fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.