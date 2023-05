MCADOO, Pa. - A shooting was reported in a Schuylkill County borough late Tuesday night.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m. for gunshots in the unit block of N. Manning Street in McAdoo, according to emergency dispatchers.

One person was taken to the hospital, but dispatchers did not have information on that person's injuries.

State police in Frackville are in charge of the investigation.