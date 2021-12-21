Kline Township bombing explosion damage
Larry Neff | for 69 News

KLINE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating what they call a bombing outside of a home in Kline Township, Schuylkill County.

The explosion happened Tuesday morning on a sidewalk along Center Street in the Kelayres section of the township, near McAdoo.

One person was hurt, according to a photojournalist who works with 69 News at the scene. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.

Kline Township explosion bombing damage

Glass and debris were strewn across the sidewalk and street.

A pickup truck and car were damaged, as was the side of a house.

State police called the incident a bombing, as the area is blocked off for authorities to investigate.

