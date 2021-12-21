KLINE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating what they call a bombing outside of a home in Kline Township, Schuylkill County.
The explosion happened Tuesday morning on a sidewalk along Center Street in the Kelayres section of the township, near McAdoo.
One person was hurt, according to a photojournalist who works with 69 News at the scene. The extent of that person's injuries is not known.
Glass and debris were strewn across the sidewalk and street.
A pickup truck and car were damaged, as was the side of a house.
State police called the incident a bombing, as the area is blocked off for authorities to investigate.