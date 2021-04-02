HAZLETON, Pa. - One person was hurt and 11 were displaced after a fire Friday morning in Luzerne County.
The Hazleton fire chief says when police arrived they saw residents helping a man who lived on the second floor of the apartment building on North James Street down the back steps. The man was airlifted to a hospital, and is now in stable condition.
The fire chief says the fire broke out on the second floor in the rear of the building. A bedroom sustained heavy fire damage, and the rest of the second floor has smoke and water damage. The first floor sustained minor water damage.
Officials say the fire started after a candle fell off a dresser.
The Red Cross and family members are assisting the 11 people who lived in the apartments. The residents will not be able to live in the apartments until the damage is repaired.