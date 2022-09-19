STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a fire at a car dealership in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Gray Chevrolet at 1875 West Main Street in Stroudsburg around 3:15 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

A fire official at the scene said a worker at the dealership had burns on one arm and was taken to the hospital.

Multiple vehicles at the dealership were heavily damaged.

The official at the scene said heavy smoke from the fire was blowing into a nearby Holiday Inn Express. Crews evacuated that building as a precaution, the official said.

West Main Street is closed.

A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.

Crews had the fire under control within 45 minutes, according to the fire official at the scene.

No word on what caused the fire.